KHSAA to decide the fate of high school sports this fall

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will decide Tuesday morning whether high school sports will happen this fall.

The KHSAA is holding a meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss its options.

Earlier this month, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said the state still planned to have athletics in the fall.

"We're playing this fall," Tackett said during a board of control work session. "We're going to participate in athletics and activities this fall. We don't know what it's going to look like, but we're going to."

The board said Aug. 3 was the target date to start normal practices for most fall sports. Delays would likely impact the start of competition for sports like football, soccer, cross country, field hockey and volleyball.

On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear recommended that both public and private schools delay having in-person instruction until at least the third week of August due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, as well as Bullitt County Schools will begin the school year with virtual instruction through NTI. Other schools are exploring combinations of both in-person and virtual learning.

On a collegiate level, Kentucky State University will not have sports this fall after the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference canceled athletic events because of the coronavirus.

Teams at the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky have been holding practices this summer, but both schools have noted positive COVID-19 cases within their athletic departments.

