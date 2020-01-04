LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If the NBA decides to have a postseason, Louisville could be a destination as a neutral site, according to the New York Post.

The article said the league is considering Louisville along with Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Orlando, the Bahamas and Hawaii. It could be a "fan-less, 16-team playoff and a 5-to-7 game regular season prelude" decided in best-of-three series.

If the NBA is weighing this, KFC Yum! Center general manager Eric Granger said he has not heard about it from anyone.

"I've had no contact with the NBA," Granger said. "I've reached out to a few of my contacts and not gotten a response yet, but obviously we'd be very excited about the opportunity to host this event."

Granger said Louisville would not just be an excited host, but a prepared one. He believes the central location of it is attractive for the league. The Yum! Center is also considered a top-level arena that’s hosted NBA preseason games, NCAA regionals and championships.

The Yum! Center's downtown location, with convenient walking distances to hotels, bars, and restaurants could be included with other attractive factors—if the pandemic has died down.

“We're designed with our cabling and such with sight-lines made for television,” Granger said. “And with the hotels, the working relationship we have with Louisville tourism, the sports commission, mayor's office, we know this would be a great fit for the NBA."

Though it is just a reported possibility, Granger said he wants to be prepared if it ever did gain some traction, saying it could help prove Louisville would be a good future home for a permanent team.

"We're trying just to make sure the experience is second to none for the NBA,” Granger said. "This would be an opportunity for us to showcase to the NBA what we're capable of doing."

