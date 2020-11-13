Kentucky women's coach Mitchell retires after 13 seasons

Associate coach Kyra Elzy will serve as interim head coach.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell announced his retirement Thursday, effective immediately.

The 49-year-old Mitchell, 303-133 in 13 seasons at Kentucky and 333-162 overall, cited “an eventful offseason” with an head injury and subsequent brain surgery in a release Thursday night.

He said he did not feel he could give the job what it requires with the season about to start later this month.

Thank you, @UKCoachMitchell.



For the laughter, for your compassion, for your devotion, for your leadership and for the memories. pic.twitter.com/8RqnIT0Qkf — Kentucky WBB (@KentuckyWBB) November 13, 2020

