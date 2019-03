INDIANAPOLIS — Tight end CJ Conrad's time in Indianapolis was cut short after doctors discovered a heart issue during his physical and disqualified him from all activities.

The University of Kentucky senior confirmed what was first reported by Kentucky Sports Radio, saying he was headed back to Lexington to get a second opinion and more tests done.

Conrad also said he has not given up his goal of reaching the NFL, and hopes to be cleared before Kentucky's Pro Day on March 22.