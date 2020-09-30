Kentucky Speedway says it's off NASCAR's schedule

Its last NASCAR race was this past July. The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000.

SPARTA, Ky. — Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule. The racetrack made the announcement Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year.

Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

Its last NASCAR race was this past July. The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000.

