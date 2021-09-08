KHSAA expected to release guidance for masks at indoor athletic events

Commissioner Julian Tackett said the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is also promoting vaccinations to avoid canceling sports this fall.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) is expected to release guidance on masking at indoor facilities on Aug. 13.

Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leaders hosted a Superintendents Webcast Thursday to discuss COVID-19 and the new school year. The webcast followed the Board of Education's approval of an emergency regulation requiring masks in all public schools for up to 270 days.

During the stream, leaders answered questions about high school sports this fall.

According to KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, athletics leaders are working with the Department of Public Health to promote vaccinations. Last year, high school athletes had to miss a quarter of their season because of "COVID-19 disruptions" and Tackett hopes that can be avoided this year.

“We certainly encourage everybody to comply with the existing orders and we’ll address issues such as we need to further down the road,” Tackett said.

Tackett also said the KHSAA will provide updated information about their indoor mask policy Thursday.

Other topics covered during the Superintendents Webcast included the schoolwide mask mandate, the K-12 COVID-19 Testing Program and paid leave for employees who have to miss school because of quarantine.

A full breakdown of topics discussed at the meeting is available here.

