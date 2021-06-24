What will name, image, likeness opportunities mean for student-athletes in Kentucky?

UofL said student-athletes can monetize NIL through permissible activities like promoting or endorsing products or starting their own camps and clinics.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Universities in Kentucky are releasing guidance on how student-athletes can monetize their name, image and likeness (NIL) one day before Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order is scheduled to take effect.

The University of Louisville distributed information to boosters Wednesday regarding permissible NIL activities and how donors can compensate the school's student-athletes.

UofL said student-athletes can monetize NIL through promoting or endorsing products, starting their own business (like camps or clinics) and more. Students can endorse a commercial product or service by posting about it on social media, making an in-person appearance and signing autographs.

Under Beshear's executive order, athletes can obtain a certified agent to assist with contract for NIL-related compensation. "Compensation" can refer to cash, gifts, payments for licensing or use of public rights and other intellectual property rights.

Students can not be compensated through financial aid, federal or state grants or scholarships, or payments for work performed other than for their athletic ability or participation on a team.

Universities cannot be involved in students' NIL opportunities, except to provide financial literacy, social media and brand management or other resources. Students will have to disclose all NIL activities to their school.

While Beshear's order and NCAA guidelines give an outline for what student-athletes can do, ESPN reported the loose framework in the NCAA's proposal can create several gray areas. Two Kentucky lawmakers pledged to push for legislation turning Beshear's order into Kentucky law. Kentucky's lawmakers will reconvene in early January for their regular session.

