Kentucky men's basketball unveils 2020-21 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — On the heels of announcing capacity and ticketing options for home games, the University of Kentucky men's basketball team unveiled their schedule for the 2020-21 season.

The Wildcats will play nine nonconference opponents to go along with 18 SEC match-ups.

Beginning Nov. 25 with a home game vs. Morehead State in the Bluegrass Showcase at Rupp Arena, UK will play eight of its nine nonconference games before league play begins Dec. 29 vs. South Carolina.

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which will bring Texas to Rupp Arena, will be played in the middle of league play on Jan. 30.

The SEC Tournament is set to be held March 10-14 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Adhering to the NCAA Division I Council’s framework for scheduling, UK will play in 24 regular-season games with one three-game multi-team event, resulting in 27 total games before post-season play.

“With all that we’ve been through the last eight months, we are beyond grateful to return to competition and begin the 2020-21 season,” said UK head coach John Calipari. “We don’t know exactly how this is all going to play out with the virus, but the health and safety of our players and our staff is going to be at the forefront of everything we do."

Preserving the majority of games previously announced, the Wildcats will still feature non-conference match-ups with the likes of Kansas, Notre Dame, UCLA, Georgia Tech and Texas.

Additionally, the Battle of the Bluegrass against UofL is still set to play on Dec. 26 at the KFC Yum! Center.

“This schedule will serve as a great test for our young team,” Calipari said. “We will have to learn to fail fast. Things will be a bit different in how we do things to stay safe, but we are going to make this as normal of an experience for our players and our fans as we can, and I’m confident what we’ve put together will prepare us to make a run at the end of the season. Like everyone else, I can’t wait to return to competition.”

