LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Kentucky freshman wing Kahlil Whitney announced that he was leaving the program Friday via Twitter. The former five-star recruit and McDonald's All American averaged 3.3 points per game in the 18 games played in this season.

In letter, Whitney wrote, "Unfortunately, my time at Kentucky has not gone as I had hoped, and I therefore need to make a difficult decision quickly to put myself back in to the best position possible as I continue to develop and work towards my ultimate goal."

It is unclear at this time if Whitney intends to transfer or decide to go pro. He is a native of Chicago and held scholarship offers from a number of other schools including Louisville, Kansas, Georgetown, Illinois and Florida State.

Head Coach John Calipari chimed in on the announcement saying, "I certainly don’t want to see him go because I wanted to continue to coach him, but I understand his decision and, as we always do here, will support him in whatever way we can."

