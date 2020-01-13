The University of Kentucky has jumped in front of the University of Louisville in the Associated Press's latest men's college basketball rankings.

UK (12-3) moved from No. 14 to No. 10, while Louisville (13-3) follows closes behind at No. 11. Indiana came in at No. 29 receiving 50 votes.

Baylor climbed to No. 2 after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories, while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth.

Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon and Florida State also rounded out the top 10.

Louisville will play No. 3 Duke this Saturday, Jan. 18. Kentucky will face No. 4 Auburn Feb. 1.

You can view the full AP Poll here.

