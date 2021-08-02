Kentucky alums win gold, silver in women's 100-meter hurdles

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Puerto Rico's second gold medal ever, while American Keni Harrison finished second.

TOKYO, Japan — Two University of Kentucky track and field stars stood atop the podium Monday after finishing first and second in the women's 100-meter hurdles.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Puerto Rico its second gold medal ever, beating out American Keni Harrison, the world-record holder, in just .15 second.

Though she was born in South Carolina, the Kentucky alumna's mother is from Puerto Rico, making her eligible to represent the U.S. territory.

Harrison also attended Kentucky, graduating with a degree in community and leadership development. While the two did not overlap in Lexington, they have trained together in the past.

"Today felt like old times. Like we were back training again," Harrison said. "I knew she was going to bring her 'A' game. I had to bring mine."

Fellow Kentucky alums, like football star Josh Allen and Olympian Javianne Oliver, congratulated Camacho-Quinn on her win. She was also celebrated by one of Puerto Rico's most famous residents, superstar Daddy Yankee.

Purdue alum and Kentucky volunteer assistant coach Devynne Charlton of Team Bahamas finished sixth in the finals.

The self-proclaimed #HurdleU still has more competitors in the Tokyo Olympics. World-record holder Sydney McLaughlin will compete in the women's 400-meter hurdles final Tuesday, while Daniel Roberts will look to make the men's 110-meter hurdles final Thursday.

