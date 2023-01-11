Kentucky, Indiana athletes nominated for 2023 McDonald's All American Games

KENTUCKY, USA — Thirty lucky players from high schools across Kentucky and Indiana have been nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games in Houston!
The All American Games are a competition between the most "elite" high school basketball players across the U.S. This year, more than 700 players have been nominated to represent in the All American Games.
Officials say players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on this criteria.
According to a press release, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and more have been showcased in past All American Games.
Officials say out of the 700+ players, the committee will pick the top 24 girls and boys. Those players will be named on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on ESPN's NBA Today program and online.
The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games are:
Kentucky
Girl Nominees
- Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart Academy, Louisville
- Haven Ford, Rowan County Senior High School, Morehead
- Gracie Jent, Trimble County High School, Bedford
- Abby Holtman, Ryle High School, Union
- Austin Johnson, Larry A. Ryle High School, Union
Boy Nominees
- Reed Sheppard, North Laurel High School, London
Indiana
Girl Nominees
- Bailey Kelham, Garrett High School, Garrett
- McKenna Layden, Northwestern High School, Kokomo
- Ashlynn Shade, La Lumiere School, La Porte
- Nevaeh Foster, Marian High School, Mishawaka
- Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer Junior-Senior High School
- Rashunda Jones, Washington High School, South Bend
- Amiyah Reynolds, Washington High School, South Bend
- Josie Trabel, East Central High School, St. Leon
- Laila Hull, Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville
Boy Nominees
- Sam Orme, Carmel High School, Carmel
- Ashton Williamson, 21st Century Charter School, Gary
- Xavier Booker, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis
- Jake Davis, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis
- Sincere Germany, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis
- Kamari Slaughter, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis
- Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis
- Myles Colvin, Heritage High School, Indianapolis
- Kaleb Glenn, La Lumiere School, La Porte
- Zaide Lowery, La Lumiere School, La Porte
- Trenton Walters, La Lumiere School, La Porte
- Gus Yalden, La Lumiere School, La Porte
- Willie Miller, Lake Station Edisoon, Lake Station
- Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton High School, Linton
- Logan Imes, Zionsvilel Community High School, Zionsville
For more information about McDonald's All Star Games, please click here. To see a full list of the nominees, please click here.
