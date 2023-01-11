Kentucky, Indiana athletes nominated for 2023 McDonald's All American Games

The All American Games are a competition between the most "elite" high school basketball players across the U.S.

KENTUCKY, USA — Thirty lucky players from high schools across Kentucky and Indiana have been nominated for the 2023 McDonald's All American Games in Houston!

The All American Games are a competition between the most "elite" high school basketball players across the U.S. This year, more than 700 players have been nominated to represent in the All American Games.

Officials say players were nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based on this criteria.

According to a press release, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and more have been showcased in past All American Games.

Officials say out of the 700+ players, the committee will pick the top 24 girls and boys. Those players will be named on Tuesday, Jan. 24 on ESPN's NBA Today program and online.

The local players nominated for the chance to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games are:

Kentucky

Girl Nominees

Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart Academy, Louisville

Haven Ford, Rowan County Senior High School, Morehead

Gracie Jent, Trimble County High School, Bedford

Abby Holtman, Ryle High School, Union

Austin Johnson, Larry A. Ryle High School, Union

Boy Nominees

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel High School, London

Indiana

Girl Nominees

Bailey Kelham, Garrett High School, Garrett

McKenna Layden, Northwestern High School, Kokomo

Ashlynn Shade, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Nevaeh Foster, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer Junior-Senior High School

Rashunda Jones, Washington High School, South Bend

Amiyah Reynolds, Washington High School, South Bend

Josie Trabel, East Central High School, St. Leon

Laila Hull, Zionsville Community High School, Zionsville

Boy Nominees

Sam Orme, Carmel High School, Carmel

Ashton Williamson, 21st Century Charter School, Gary

Xavier Booker, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis

Jake Davis, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis

Sincere Germany, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis

Kamari Slaughter, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis

Jaron Tibbs, Cathedral High School, Indianapolis

Myles Colvin, Heritage High School, Indianapolis

Kaleb Glenn, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Zaide Lowery, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Trenton Walters, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Gus Yalden, La Lumiere School, La Porte

Willie Miller, Lake Station Edisoon, Lake Station

Joey Hart, Linton-Stockton High School, Linton

Logan Imes, Zionsvilel Community High School, Zionsville

For more information about McDonald's All Star Games, please click here. To see a full list of the nominees, please click here.

