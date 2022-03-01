Kentucky House panel advances name, image, likeness measure

The legislation won approval from the House Education Committee, continuing its momentum after passing the Senate.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Lawmakers advanced a measure Tuesday to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes in Kentucky, putting the proposal one vote away from clearing the legislature.

The legislation won approval from the House Education Committee, continuing its momentum after passing the Senate. The measure heads to the full House, and if it passes there without changes it would go to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill was praised Tuesday by University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz. Student-athletes benefit from NIL opportunities, but they also use their notoriety to help others, he said.

“We have a lot of wonderful student-athletes, not only at the University of Louisville but every university in this state, who give back to the community,” he said. “And this bill will allow them to do more and more of that.”

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

In Kentucky, college athletes have been able to make money off their name, image and likeness since last summer, when Beshear signed an executive order. His action was seen as a short-term response.

The bill that advanced Tuesday would set a framework for college athletes in Kentucky to profit off their name, image and likeness. Governing boards of universities could adopt NIL-related policies for their school’s athletes.

“It provides flexibility, and it provides the ability for our college athletes to say ‘we are open for business’ and Kentucky is here for you,” said Republican Sen. Max Wise.

