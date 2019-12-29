CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kentucky is set to take Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve, but the Cats spent Sunday morning giving back to the local community.

Coach Mark Stoops and the team visited the Second Harvest Food Bank on Sunday, putting together food backpacks for elementary school kids to take home over the weekend.

The food bank says the backpacks are to make sure the kids have meals on days their schools don’t provide them.

The Cats finished the rest of the day reviewing film to prepare for their big bowl match.

University of Kentucky football players help prepare food backpacks for needy children at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte, North Carolina on Dec. 29, 2019.

