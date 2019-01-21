LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Dance Team place sixth nationally in the Hip-Hop competition at the 2019 Universal Dance Association championship finals held Sunday in Orlando, Fla., completing a trio of top-12 national finishes during the weekend.

Slotted in Division IA, the Wildcat dancers reached the top six in Hip-Hop for the fourth year in a row. The highest finish for the team over the weekend came on Friday, as Coach Dawn Walters’ squad was fifth nationally in the Game Day category. On Saturday, the Wildcats landed 12th in the Pom competition.