LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky cheerleaders won their 24th national championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association finals competition Sunday night in Orlando, Fla.

Competing among the Division IA Coed squads, this year’s win was the fourth in a row for Kentucky cheer under Coach Jomo Thompson. Although Kentucky has won 24 championships in the last 35 years, it is only the second time that UK has strung together a quadruple triumph. The Wildcats won a school-record eight straight from 1995-2002.

Kentucky won its first national crown in 1985, also winning in 1987-88, 1992, 1995-2002, 2004-06, 2008-10, 2012, 2014 and 2016-19.

The cheerleaders and dance team will be honored Saturday during the men’s basketball game vs. Kansas. The dance team was entered in three categories over the weekend, placing fifth (Game Day competition), sixth (Hip-Hop) and 12th (Pom).