LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats (7-5) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-4) in the Belk Bowl Tuesday at noon.

Kentucky comes in riding a three game winning streak and are heading into their fourth straight bowl game under Mark Stoops.

The game will be the final one for do-it-all junior QB Lynn Bowden Jr., who announced earlier this month that he intends to enter the NFL draft.

On the Hokies side, this will be the final game for defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who has been on the Va. Tech sidelines for 33 seasons.

The SEC/ACC bout can seen on ESPN.

