'It's been a great run' | Kenny Klein announces retirement from the University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kenny Klein, who has worked in college athletics for 40 years, is planning to retire at the end of June.

According to the University of Louisville, the current Senior Associate Athletic Director and Sports Information Director joined the Cardinals in 1983 after working at Morehead State University. At 23, he was the youngest Sports Information Director at an NCAA Division I football school at the time.

For the last 39 years, Klein has covered thousands of UofL events, including one consecutive stretch of 1,309 men's basketball games, the university said.

In a thread on Twitter posted Thursday, Klein reflected on his time at UofL.

"I’ve been truly blessed with amazing colleagues, coaches, athletes, media, fans and an abundance of friends that I have amassed from around the nation through my years," he said. "I cannot amply thank all of you for the lifetime of experiences."

He thanked several people, including former athletic directors including Bill Olsen and Tom Jurich, and the men's basketball coaches he has worked with over the years: Denny Crum, Rick Pitino, David Padgett, Chris Mack and Mike Pegues.

He said the arrival of Kenny Payne made him "re-think" his position - a decision he had been considering "for a while."

"He’s a terrific person and is assembling a wonderful staff that will lead our Cards back to national prominence, & will do it with a kind heart," Klein said.

While he's retiring, Klein said he will still be involved with UofL basketball in some way.

Throughout his time at Louisville, Klein has received several honors including inductions into the College Sports Information Directors of America and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Klein also worked with several other national sporting events, including the USA Pan American Games, the Kentucky Derby, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, according to UofL.

