LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland announced their Spring Meet will open on April 2 without spectators in order to protect fans, staff and athletes from the coronavirus.

The decision came after social distancing recommendations from the governor, and Keeneland consulted with multiple agencies.

Keeneland will consider reopening to spectators on April 15.

The 2020 April Two-Year-olds in Training and Horses of Racing Age Sale which was scheduled for April 7 has also been canceled.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby Festival events through April 5 postponed, Triple Crown races canceled

RELATED: NCAA cancels March Madness, Frozen Four, other championships

RELATED: Michael Buble, Dan + Shay postpone Louisville tour dates

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.