Kentucky falls to No. 7 Kansas in Champions Classic

Despite showing some strong defense in the first half, the Wildcats couldn't hold back Kansas, losing 65-62.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky was hoping for a moment of redemption Tuesday night as they took on No. 7 Kansas in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, the Cats couldn't stand up against the Jayhawks and suffered another loss in the Champions Classic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no fans, no cardboard cutouts and no sound piped in for Tuesday's match at Banker's Life Fieldhouse. The atmosphere was reflected in the game as well.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half and while the Wildcats played fairly well defensively and took an early lead, the Jayhawks went on a strong run at the open of the second half.

UK's Davion Mintz had a chance to tie the game with five seconds to go, but his 3-pointer missed the mark and Kansas grabbed the rebound. Kansas walked away with the win, 65-62.

"Some guys have got to grow up and grow up fast," UK Coach John Calipari said in a post-game interview. "Part of it is, you can't have an excuse. This is a no-excuse program. You want to make excuses? You shouldn't be here. This is, you figure it out and you go."

Kentucky was led by Brandon Boston Jr. and Davion Mintz, who each scored 12.

Kansas' Jalen Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and posted his first double-double.

Kentucky heads to a familiar locale, Atlanta, to face Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.