Kansas is the new No. 1 atop The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

The Jayhawks are the fifth team to reach the top spot this year. It's the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1-ranked teams before New Year's Day.

Gonzaga, Louisville, Duke and Ohio State round out the top five of the poll.

Michigan took the biggest tumble of the week, falling nine spots to No. 14. No. 23 Penn State has its first ranking since March 1996, while North Carolina fell out of the poll for the first time since February 2014.

