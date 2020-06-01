KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas won the Sentry Tournament of Champions after thinking he had thrown it away.

Thomas had a two-shot lead with three holes to play when he made two bogeys.

Xander Schauffele had a 7-foot birdie putt to win in regulation and missed for a three-putt par. Patrick Reed joined them in the three-way playoff.

He twice had putts to win on the 18th in extra holes, missing from 30 feet and 12 feet.

With one hole to play before darkness, Thomas recovered from another poor shot with a superb wedge to 3 feet for the winning putt.

