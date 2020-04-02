LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The award for men's college basketball most outstanding player has cut its watch list down to 20 candidates. No. 5 Louisville's Jordan Nwora is among the 20 left.

The junior forward is averaging 19.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game. Nwora is second in points per game in the ACC and tenth in rebounds per game. The preseason ACC player of the year is also shooting 42.5% from three this season.

Nwora netted a career high against Boston College on Jan. 29 with 37 points.

For the full list of Wooden Award candidates, click here.

