Johnson has 23, Bellarmine beats Jacksonville State 71-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ben Johnson scored 23 points as Bellarmine beat Jacksonville State 71-64 on Saturday night.

Johnson finished 7 of 10 from 3-point range for the Knights (11-14, 6-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Garrett Tipton scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Peter Suder was 4 of 8 shooting and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Gamecocks (10-15, 3-9) were led by Marcellus Brigham Jr., who posted 16 points. Skyelar Potter added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Jacksonville State. In addition, Juwan Perdue had eight points.

