Joe Buck elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame as winner of the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award

Joe and Jack Buck are the first father-son duo to win the award

CANTON, Ohio — St. Louis has a new hall of famer.

During the call of Thursday night's Bengals/Browns game, St. Louis native broadcaster Joe Buck found out he would be entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton as the winner of the 2020 Pete Rozelle Award.

Joe's father, legendary broadcaster Jack Buck, won the award in 1996. The Bucks are the only father and son duo to both win the award.

Joe Buck began broadcasting NFL games at just 25 years old. He was the youngest person ever to announce a regular slate of NFL games on network TV.

Buck has also called baseball for a number of years, including the World Series for Fox.

Buck and Troy Aikman are in their 19th season together, and are the second-longest tenured announcing team of all-time.

"I don't even know what to say... That's unbelievable," Buck said from the booth live on Thursday night.

