Legendary UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Fans across the Commonwealth were saddened to learn that former University of Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall died on Jan. 15. He was 93.

Hall was revered in the community as a legendary coach, leading the UK Wildcats to many tournaments from 1972 to 1985.

Current UK men's basketball coach John Calipari said on Twitter that Hall was a friend and a mentor to him.

Calipari called Hall an "icon in our state and in our profession."

"Joe B. Hall took over a program and carried on the winning tradition and legacy of excellence of Kentucky basketball," he said Saturday morning.

The university's athletics department tweeted that Hall would "always on our minds, forever in our hearts."

Forever a Wildcat 💙 pic.twitter.com/3M0b2f2U7z — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Under Hall's leadership, he led the Wildcats to the 1978 national championship.

That same year, he earned the title of "National Coach of the Year" by Kellog's.

Hall was inducted into UK Athletics' Hall of Fame in 2005.

