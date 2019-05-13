LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Maximum Security’s jockey, Luis Saez, is facing a suspension of 15 racing days.

According to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, a hearing was held before the Board of Stewards and the decision was made to suspend Saez for the following days: May 23,24,25,26,27,30,31 and June 1,2,6,7,8,9,13,14.

The commission said this jockey was suspended for failing to control his horse and make the appropriate effort to maintain a straight course thereby causing interference with several race competitors and ended in the disqualification of Maximum Security.

