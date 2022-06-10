Million dollar upgrade for Jim Patterson Stadium approved by UofL

The upgrades will be focused on the stadium's main entrance and concourse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Athletic Association Board of Directors has approved a million dollar expenditure to upgrade Jim Patterson Stadium.

According to a press release, the project will focus on the stadium's front entrance and concourse.

It's expected to be complete ahead of the 2023 season.

The front entrance's façade will be renovated with the gates being extended out by several feet.

Six new columns with arched entry ways will be built near the new entry gate.

The concourse on the third base side of the stadium will also be widened to provide additional space for a new ticket booth and space for concessions within 20-feet storage units.

Funding for the project was made possible through private donations, including a donation by Jim Patterson, the facility's namesake and former UofL baseball student-athlete.

Jim Patterson Stadium has hosted nine NCAA Regionals since opening in 2005. The Cardinals have won nearly 78% of their games in the ballpark posting a 466-132 overall record.

