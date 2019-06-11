Editor's note: Video is from Aug. 28

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- Authorities have released more details about the crash that led to the death of world-renowned jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs.

Combs, who was known as the “fastest woman on four wheels,” died on Aug. 27 in Harney County’s Alvord Desert in Southeastern Oregon. She was 39 years old.

Combs was trying to top the women’s land speed record of 512.7 mph. During her attempt, it appears there was a mechanical failure of the front wheel, according to the Harney County Sheriff’s Office. The front wheel failure led to the front wheel assembly collapsing. The failure was most likely caused from striking an object on the desert. The crash occurred at speeds around 550 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

It was determined Combs died of blunt force trauma to the head prior to her vehicle catching fire.

Combs, who was also known as a guest host on “Mythbusters,” was an inspiration was for the racing community in Oregon and throughout the world.

