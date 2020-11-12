JCPS delays winter sports practice due to COVID-19

Just one day after the KHSAA approved a plan for winter sports, JCPS announced its teams will not begin practice Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of directors approved a plan for winter sports to begin practice next week, Jefferson County Public Schools said its winter teams will not start practice nor condition for the next three weeks.

In a letter to parents, the district said the decision was made because Jefferson County continues to see a high number of COVID-19 cases, placing Metro Louisville in the "red" category.

"Due to this level of community spread and the fact that these activities are held indoors, we have determined JCPS winter sports teams will not begin practicing on Monday," JCPS said. "There will not be any conditioning over the next three weeks."

JCPS said it will provide an update on winter sports after January 1, when officials have met with board members to review local data.

"We understand the value athletics adds to your child’s life," the letter says. "But we want to make sure we conduct our winter sports season safely and in the best interests of everyone within our JCPS community."

The decision impacts basketball, swimming, wrestling and competitive cheer and dance.

JCPS previously suspended regular season football due to surges in COVID-19 cases. Postseason play continues Friday night, with JCPS school Male taking on Paul Laurence Dunbar.

