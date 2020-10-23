JCPS to suspend regular season sports, reevaluate next week

The school district said regular season games will be played as scheduled this week and KHSAA postseason games will proceed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a letter sent from Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, high school sports contests scheduled for next week will be "rescheduled" due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

Jefferson County is currently being categorized as being in the "red" meaning there are at least 25 cases per 100,000 people.

"This has been a difficult decision that our JCPS administrators have spent hours discussing," said Pollio in the letter sent to JCPS families. "We know sports bring valued skills to a student’s life, both on and off the field."

Games scheduled for this weekend will be played and all sports that are currently in KHSAA postseason play will proceed as scheduled.

Fall sports that are currently in postseason play include volleyball, soccer, field hockey and cross-country.

Additionally, under KHSAA Healthy at Sports guidelines, practice for teams will be allowed. However, game-like simulations for teams not in postseason play is not.

"JCPS has an obligation to follow the guidance and direction from state leaders and health officials," said Pollio in the letter. "It is our hope that we can resume full practices and contests very soon."

The school district will once again review COVID-19 data in Jefferson Co. Oct. 29 and make another determination about athletics the following day.

"Let’s work together and look out for one another as we move towards our common goal of ensuring the safest experience possible for all students," Pollio said.

Pollio will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the decision.

