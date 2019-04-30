LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Derby has an international flavor this year with the first horse to qualify for the Derby by the points system in Japan.

Tuesday was the coming out party for Master Fencer, who stepped out of the quarantine barn for the first time. Questions surround this Japanese qualifier and whether he can compete with Grade One horses at Churchill.

It's beginning to look a lot like Derby. The railbirds can now be counted on multiple levels.

RELATED: Post positions set for 145th Kentucky Derby

There are new arrivals every day, including a horse of mystery, Master Fencer.

Tuesday was Kentucky's first look at this horse, a long shot from a long way away. He qualified by finishing second in a stakes race at Nakayama



Lucky? Yes. But does he deserve to be here? Jockey Julien Leparoux will be the first to know.



“Whether the Japanese racing translates to the Kentucky Derby? Well, we'll see I guess Saturday. I'm not sure either. But I think for the Kentucky Derby, it's nice to have international people coming in,” Leparoux said. “You have the Japanese coming here and I think it's very nice and we'll see if he can compete at this level.”

RELATED: Omaha Beach, Jockey Mike Smith are Derby day favorites



Master Fencer is here because it seems that Derby fever is something that cannot be contained by an ocean of differences. No matter the country, horse owners have the same dream of winning the roses.



After the post-position draw, Master Fencer was the longest shot on the board at 50-1. But this wouldn't be the first longshot to show up with a dream, plus long odds and walk away covered in roses.

RELATED: What you can and can't bring to Churchill Downs for Oaks and Derby

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



