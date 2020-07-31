Former UofL football star wins 'Humanitarian Hometown Hero' honorary Espy

“First I want to thank everyone that believes in me and what I stand for! Your support is everything and the only reason stuff like this award happens!" -Jamon Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans voted former University of Louisville football player Jamon Brown, who also currently serves a guard for the Atlanta Falcons as the 2020 Hometown Humanitarian Hero!

Brown won the 'Humanitarian Hometown Hero’ award at the Honorary Espy Ceremony on Thursday.

Brown has been using his platform for good by actively giving back to his hometown in the West End community. Brown is also featured in a recent Sports Illustrated article about how he has spent time during the offseason. Brown has also participated in several of the 'justice for Breonna Taylor' protests, the article states.

In March, The Jamon Brown foundation started a Covid-19 Relief GoFundMe. All donations went to two local response funds by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the Louisville Restaurant Association, organizer Danny Mosby said.

Jamon Brown tweeted: “First I want to thank everyone that believes in me and what I stand for! Your support is everything and the only reason stuff like this award happens! I have to thank all my support team”

First I want to thank everyone that believes in me and what I stand for! Your support is everything and the only reason stuff like this award happens! I have to thank all my support team @NFLRAMS_Jbrown total360mgt… https://t.co/Kr27YwkUG1 — ATL Falcons Jamon Brown (@JB_The_GREAT_68) July 31, 2020

The University of Louisville Cardinals Football team also tweeted their congrats: “He always finds a way to give back to The Ville. Congrats @JB_The_GREAT_68!"

He always finds a way to give back to The Ville.



Congrats @JB_The_GREAT_68!



🏆: Humanitarian Hometown Hero Award#GoCards | #LouisvilleESPYS pic.twitter.com/7ENePbG5pI — Louisville Football (@UofLFootball) July 31, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.