IU men's basketball game vs. UNC Ashville canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The game was scheduled for Wednesday night but was canceled after COVID-19 issues within the UNC Asheville program.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Indiana University men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols within the UNC Asheville program.

“As we continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic, we are disappointed for both programs, but we will always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans as our top priority,” said Indiana University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson in a statement.

IU (10-2) is scheduled to play at Penn State on Sunday, Jan. 2.

Those who had tickets to Wednesday's canceled game will receive a notification from the IU Athletics Ticket Office with further information regarding their ticket purchase.