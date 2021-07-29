UK's Isaiah Jackson selected 22nd overall in NBA Draft, goes to Indiana Pacers

His first-round selection makes it 12 straight NBA Drafts with at least one UK player being a first-round pick.

KENTUCKY, USA — Former Kentucky standout Isaiah Jackson is heading to the Indiana Pacers.

Jackson was the No. 22 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. While the Los Angeles Lakers technically made the pick, they were making it for the Washington Wizards, whom Los Angeles had agreed to a trade with earlier in the night. Then, Washington traded Jackson to the Pacers.

His first-round selection makes it 12 straight NBA Drafts with at least one UK player being a first-round pick. That is the longest streak for any school in the Common Draft Era.

Jackson left UK after one season, initially declaring for the NBA Draft in mid-March and officially deciding to keep his name in the draft in late May. As a freshman, he made the All-SEC Freshman Team.

That season saw Jackson show off his athleticism and defensive prowess. He averaged 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 25 games, but led the SEC by averaging 2.6 blocks per game, ranking 15th nationally.

