Indianapolis Indians minor league team to discuss name

It is the most recent sports franchise with a Native American name to consider a change amid criticism that the names are insensitive or racist.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians baseball team say they will form a committee to consider changing the team’s longtime name. 

Team officials say the name is derived from Indiana, which translates to “land of the Indians,” and the city name, which translates to “city of Indians.” It has been used since 1902. 

The team is the Triple A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is the most recent sports franchise with a Native American name to consider a change amid criticism that the names are insensitive or racist. 

