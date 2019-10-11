Indiana football is ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time in 25 years.

The Hoosiers, who did not play this weekend, jumped to No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. IU is 7-2 on the season with its only losses coming from No. 2 Ohio State and formerly ranked Michigan State.

Coming off the bye, Indiana will face No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan in back-to-back weeks before taking on Purdue in the last game of the regular season.

IU's game at Penn State will air at noon on WHAS11 Saturday, Nov. 16.

