INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is challenging you to try and beat his NCAA Tournament bracket.



The Indiana governor has picked the Purdue Boilermakers to win the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.



The first and second place brackets in his pool will win a basketball signed by Holcomb. The third place winner will win any item of their choice from the Indiana GOP store.



All brackets must be submitted before the first game tips off on Thursday. All interested applicants can submit their bracket here.

