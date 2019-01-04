FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now on Twitter.

But the GOAT doesn't simply just launch a new social account without creating a stir. A college football-style reveal video preceded his joining of Instagram.

Brady has spent his 2019 offseason vacationing in Costa Rica, bidding farewell to his future Hall of Fame tight end of nine seasons and flat-out trolling the internet. Earlier this month, he joked about hitting big ski jumps in Montana.

On Monday, April Fools' Day, TB12 tweeted for the first time:

"I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG."

An hour later, he tweeted, "Was this a bad joke?"

Unsurprisingly, "Family and Football" is the six-time Super Bowl champion's bio. Family has always been priority No. 1 for Brady, coming before the game he has mastered, as evidenced in his six-episode Facebook Watch series 'Tom vs Time.'

The 41-year-old's imminent retirement is both a burdensome reality for Patriots fans and a welcomed godsend for the rest of the league, so the tweet either had you devastated then overjoyed, or excited then disappointed.

Brady is also on Facebook and Instagram.

His first post on Instagram, in January 2017, was a photo of his standing in the snow at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. "You can take the boy out of California... and I think they took the California out of the boy!" it read.