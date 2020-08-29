World Championship Horse Show to crown champions Saturday evening

There are fewer horses competing this year than in years past, but the tradition is still strong.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair wraps up an unusual year Sunday.

The 116th Fair is scaled back, but some traditions still go on, including the World Championship Horse Show.

People work for years to compete in the grand finale at Freedom Hall, and some will see their hard work pay off Saturday night when the World’s Grand Champions are crowned.

This is the 117th year of the competition, and like the Fair, the event is a little smaller this year than in previous years.

Normally there are between 1,800 and 1,900 horses. This week only 1,400 are competing.

There have been shows going on all week of different classes, age groups, and categories.

Only owners, breeders and family can attend the shows to watch in the arena, when normally there would be thousands of people.

The Saddlebred industry is an important one to the state of Kentucky.

“It’s like the Derby for the Saddlebred industry,” said Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck. “So we have a large number of people that have put a lot into this event. The breeders, the trainers, the owners, the riders - a lot of preparation goes into it.”

This event brings people from all over who are looking to show off their hard work and hopefully write their names in a history book filled with past champions.

There are shows all day Saturday, but the Grand Championships kick off at 7 p.m.

The World Championship Horse Show is also streamed live online, so if you can’t be there, you can still watch the competition.

