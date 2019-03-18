KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- A stallion at WinStar Farm, Pioneer of the Nile, died on March 18.

Farm officials said Pioneer of the Nile died suddenly on Monday morning. The stallion had just bred a mare and had started to act uncomfortable once he was in his stall. He died during transport to a clinic.

Pioneer of the Nile is the sire of two 2-year-old male Eclipse Award winners and two

Breeders’ Cup winners from his first four crops to race—Horse of the year and Triple Crown winner American Pharaoh and Classic Empire.

This stallion was the leading sire of his generation over the last three years.