LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can you believe the next Kentucky Derby is almost here?  We are now under 50 days away from the greatest two minutes in sports.  Soon the festivities will be on their way throughout Kentuckiana and we will all anxiously awaiting the day we name the next Kentucky Derby winner at Churchill Downs. 

For those of you who have been searching, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby 145 begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th.  You can also get a taste of horse racing on Thurby which is the Thursday before the Derby (May 2nd, 2019).  Thurby starts at 11 a.m. and goes all the way until 6:30 p.m.

Following Thurby, you can attend the Kentucky Oaks which is on May 3rd starting at 8 a.m.  Be sure to pink out when it comes to fashion and come cheer on your favorite filly. 

There are more events going on that week leading up to the Derby such as Opening Night, Dawn at the Downs, and Champions Day.  If you would like more information on these events, just click here.

For those of you who are looking to attend other big horse racing venues this year,  the Preakness Stakes will be held May 16th - 18th.  The Belmont Stakes will be held on Saturday, June 8th. 

