Spectator-free Triple Crown: Preakness won't allow fans

BALTIMORE — The Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore Oct. 3 without fans.

The decision not to allow fans means it will be a spectator-free sweep of the three Triple Crown races this year because of the global pandemic.

The Belmont Stakes took place without fans June 20 in New York. Churchill Downs originally moved the Kentucky Derby to this Saturday hoping fans could attend but adjusted to limited attendance and then none.

The Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns and manages Pimlico had been working with state and local officials to set a plan for the Preakness.

Ultimately, the move was made to limit race day to essential personnel only.

