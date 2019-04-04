LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Everyone knows that next to the 'Run for the Roses', Derby fashion is the 2nd most trending topic of the season.

Dating back to the late 1800s, traditional hats became a major staple in every elite classed woman's Derby outfit. After traveling to famed Derby's in England and to France in 1872, Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. took inspiration from those races and established the first Derby in 1875.

In the 1920s, women at the Derby could be seen wearing a dress or perhaps a more modern suit, complete with a jacket. Some of the 1920s jackets were roomy and accommodating, others were fitted. The hat and gloves were still very much in fashion.

Kentucky Derby Museum

WHAS11's Digital Content Producer/Style Expert Bethanni Williams is on your side and helping you find the most stylish hats locally for the season. If you're wanting a custom made hat, we have those listed too! Check out our top local picks below:

The Hat Girls

Dee's Hats

Sarah Haven's Millinery Hat Studio

The Mysterious Rack: Hats and Apparel

Shirt Ties and Links

Forme' Millinery Co.

JCPenny's

Dillards

Amazon: Hats

Hats Off by Helen

Attitudes by Angie

HeadCandi

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: The Flirty Florals

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Bold Beauties

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Shoulder Sass

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Monochromatic

RELATED: Kentucky Derby: Steal Her Style (Lovely Lace)

RELATED: Derby Style on a Dime

RELATED: Looking to stand out this Kentucky Derby Season? Shop the latest fashion trend for Men

RELATED: Get your Kentucky Derby outfit for $100 or less on Amazon

►Contact Digital Content Producer Bethanni Williams at Bwilliams@whas11.com