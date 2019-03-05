LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Racing and drinking go hand in hand, but what happens to those cans when they leave your hand?

"Plastic often doesn't get recycled at all and ends up in our landfills, so this is a much better choice for people and we encourage you to buy a bottle of beer today and recycle it when you're done," Fiona Bell, with Novelis North America, said.



As the official recycling partner for the Kentucky Derby, Novellis is collecting all aluminum cans and bottles to be 100 percent recycled.

"So, think about it. In 60 days, you can have this can back on the grocery store shelves so that's around Fourth of July that there will be a new can from the same product. It's pretty cool," Bell said.

But they aren't just putting new drinks on shelves, they are providing a new home to a Kentucky family in need.

A plant in Berea, Ky. is re-melting it, and donating the value of the aluminum.

"Today we're announcing that we'll be giving to Habitat for Humanity Kentucky and then at a later date we'll determine where exactly the home will be located," said.



As part of their efforts, 75 recycling bins have been placed on the infield which is the first time they've had organized recycling.

"We have employees from Barea and Guthrey Kentucky here helping us today,” said. “We are trudging through the puddles and putting on these bags on the bands and they're just as excited so, it's really great to be a part of this."

So, if you grab a drink, the organizers ask you to be a part of the solution, not the problem.

"Every can counts, it really does. It will be re-melted over and over in an infinite loop,” said.

With 370,000 cans and bottles expected to be consumed over the next few days at the track.

"It could up to 1.5 million cans recycled to build one home," Bell said

Novellis is hoping to encourage some fun drinking with smart environmental education.

"We'll be on our way, but we hope this will be a journey that lasts for many years," Bell said.