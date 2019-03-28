LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Still trying to plan out that perfect Derby outfit? Tonight's Kentucky Derby Festival event could provide some inspiration.

The Kentucky Derby Festival Spring Fashion Show, presented by Macy's, will be held on Thursday, March 28 at the Showroom at Horseshoe Southern Indiana. The event begins with Boutique Shopping and cocktails at 5:30 p.m. The fashion show itself will start at 8 p.m.

This year's theme is "We Are Wonder Women" and the show will feature the latest Derby and spring fashions.

The first show was produced in 1990 and originally meant to just show off the teal Pegasus jacket. But it was so popular that it became an annual thing.

If you want to check it out-- tickets are still available. Tickets range from $45 to $70 and can be purchased online. Tickets will not be available at the door for this event.

