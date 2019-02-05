LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Omaha Beach's team had to make a tough decision yesterday as the horse is no longer looking to compete in the Kentucky Derby this weekend. His team is now looking forward to surgery.

Omaha Beach will undergo surgery for an entrapped epiglottis.

An entrapped epiglottis is when tissue surrounds the epiglottis swells and prevents the epiglottis from moving. The condition limits breathing. The surgery is simple, according to officials. Typically, the recovery time is two to three weeks.

Richard Mandella, Omaha Beach's trainer, said if they had found the condition three weeks ago he feels they could have been ready for Saturday's race.

At Thursday's news conference, Mandella said he is disappointed to miss the Kentucky Derby.

He had been dreaming of this since he was young but he also said many others in his position have had wins like this later in life.

"Who am I to think I should be doing this now," Mandella said.

Mandella did go on to say Omaha Beach appeared to be the perfect horse leading up to Wednesday.

"Couldn't have asked a horse to train any better," Mandella said.

Mandella said it was better to scratch the horse than to have had him go ahead and race on Saturday.

"...by the time he hit the quarter pole he would know it was there," Mandella said, referring to the condition.

