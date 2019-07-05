LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Trainer Bill Mott told ABC News Kentucky Derby winner Country House will not run in the Preakness Stakes.

ABC News said they were told it’s because of health concerns, Country House is coughing and his blood profile is not normal.

Country House won the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, after Maximum Security was disqualified.

