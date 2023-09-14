Kentucky muralist creates official art for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby

Not only has Wylie Caudill created the official artwork for the Derby, but he will also create original murals around Churchill Downs leading up to the race.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A muralist from Cynthiana, Kentucky has created the official artwork for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby.

On Thursday, Churchill Downs Racetrack unveiled the colorful design created by artist Wylie Caudill, known for his murals and large-scale art.

Caudill got his start doing chalk art on the streets of his college campus. He then expanded his artistic mediums to include stunning murals that can be found across the Commonwealth.

Many of Caudill's murals include roses, which is fitting when you consider the design for the Kentucky Derby in 2024. His artwork for Derby features 150 red roses surrounding the paddock under the iconic twin spires.

"We were drawn to Wylie's rose design as it resonates with one of our most beloved Kentucky Derby traditions, which is presenting the winning Thoroughbred with a garland of red roses," Casey Ramage of Churchill Downs said.

In addition to creating the "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby", Caudill will also create original murals around Churchill Downs in surprise locations leading up to the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

"As a Kentucky Native, it is an immense honor to be part of such a milestone year for the Commonwealth's most notable event, " Caudill said. "It's difficult for me to fathom the scale of this opportunity and moment in history, but I am thrilled I was chosen to be the official artist for the 150th Kentucky Derby."

Caudill's art will be featured on the 2024 Kentucky Derby official racing programs and a variety of merchandise. Prints will also be available for purchase.

