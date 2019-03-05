LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Omaha Beach is recovering after surgery to fix an entrapped epiglottis.

It was successful, according to a report from Blood Horse.

Omaha Beach’s owner told Blood Horse the veterinarian believes the surgery was performed in Lexington, early Friday morning.

While the former Kentucky Derby Favorite may be out of Saturday’s race, his racing days are not over. The condition was not career threatening.

